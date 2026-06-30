Target Fans Are Snapping Up This Sleek New $25 Adirondack Chair for Guests

Unsurprisingly, these Target chairs are likely going to sell out quickly. If you miss out on the opportunity to shop for these seasonal finds, then you should know that Ace Hardware is selling Adirondack chairs for the same price ($25). They come in 10 colors and have a five-star rating from over 690 people. They also stack easily, which is great for small spaces.



Picture it: You’re relaxing in an Adirondack chair with a cool beverage and a good book. Well, this vision can become a reality if you stock up on these affordable outdoor finds. Happy lounging!