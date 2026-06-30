Target Fans Are Snapping Up This Sleek New $25 Adirondack Chair for Guests
If I had to choose just one piece of furniture that summed up summertime, it’d definitely be an Adirondack chair. When I think of these classic chairs, I’m taken back childhood summer camps and beach bonfires with friends. They’re sturdy and durable, and essentially cradle you, and they make for a wonderfully reliable piece if you’re looking to host friends outside this season.
It’s why I couldn’t help but notice that Target just dropped a fresh, modern take on the iconic chair for this summer’s festivities. The silhouette of the chair is still totally recognizable, but its square profile screams minimalism and sophistication. But I think that anyone who is planning a Fourth of July party will want to snap it up, thanks to its built-in party feature: a cup holder! You’ll want to add this find to your backyard ASAP.
Target’s Minimalist Adirondack Chairs Are Just $25
What makes Target’s chair special is its fresh silhouette. Classic Adirondack chairs have a curved top, but this version is sleek and squared-off. Plus, it offers a more elongated backside to really stretch out on. While most of the chair’s lines are hard, there’s a soft curve in the seat, making it look like a comfortable place to perch all summer long.
Whether you live on a sprawling ranch or have a small balcony, Target’s Adirondack chairs will fit into any space, and they’re stackable to keep clutter to a minimum. The $25 rust-resistant XL chair (which is made of resin) with a cup holder is available in four colors: cream, black, green, and red.
Another Way to Stock Up On Affordable Outdoor Chairs
Unsurprisingly, these Target chairs are likely going to sell out quickly. If you miss out on the opportunity to shop for these seasonal finds, then you should know that Ace Hardware is selling Adirondack chairs for the same price ($25). They come in 10 colors and have a five-star rating from over 690 people. They also stack easily, which is great for small spaces.
Picture it: You’re relaxing in an Adirondack chair with a cool beverage and a good book. Well, this vision can become a reality if you stock up on these affordable outdoor finds. Happy lounging!
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