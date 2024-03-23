Target’s $5 Bud Vases Are The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today
Are you ready to see something so adorable you may just jump with excitement? Target just added three new mushroom-shaped glass bud vases to its spring Bullseye’s Playground collection and you’re going to need to grab all three because there’s no way you’ll be able to choose a favorite.
Alongside new purse-shaped ceramic vases and glass trinket boxes, Anne Marie from the Simply Staged and Styled Instagram account spotted the colorful mushroom bud vases on her most recent trip to Target. “Oh my gosh! I spotted some new goodies in the Target dollar spot,” she captioned her post.
The mushroom vases come in three different shapes, and come in green, pink, and purple glass. They’re tiny, so they make the perfect display for a single bloom.
“Shut up! Going today,” one person commented on Anne Marie’s post. Another added, “I spent sooooo much money at Target this month. Now I have to go back.”
“So cute for spring!” someone else added.
Because these are in Bullseye’s Playground, these $5 finds are not yet available online. So that means you’ll have to do a mad dash to get your hands on these mushroom vases before they’re gone from your nearest Target.
However, all hope is not lost if you don’t act quick enough. There’s a similar set of mushroom vases on sale at Amazon for less than $30. This set comes with five differently-shaped vases in various colors that would look so cute lined up on a windowsill or clustered together as a centerpiece on your dining room table.
Head to Target to see if the mushroom bud vases are available and try to contain yourself — you may have a severe (yet warranted) reaction to the cuteness overload.
Buy: INFTYLE Mushroom Shaped Glass Vase, 5-Piece Set, $26.95 (normally $35.93)