Target’s Stunning New Coastal Collection Looks 7x Its Price: “So Many Great Finds”
In Shea McGee’s world, it’s officially time to get to the beach — and her collection at Target just delivered the instant coastal getaway we’ve been dreaming of all year long. Threshold x Studio McGee just rolled out a new collection of home decor for summer that’s all so gorgeous and high-end-looking, no one will believe you bought them from Target.
From outdoor pieces like patio umbrellas and LED lamps to beachy pillows, wave-inspired cutlery, and fish-printed linens, there is so much in this collection that’s bound to sell out soon — especially because prices start at under $10 (really!).
“I about fell out when I walked into Target and saw the new summer collection!” Jamie from @montgofarmhouse on Instagram wrote in a recent caption.
Eyelet Designs Are Officially Trending for Summer 2026
If there’s one detail that Studio McGee picked up on, it’s eyelet. A few standout pieces include a ruffled eyelet outdoor pillow, which comes in creamy white, coral pink, light teal blue, and yellow-toned sage green. It’s made entirely from recycled polyester, which means it’s super durable for outdoors despite looking dainty and delicate (thanks to that eyelet ruffle detail).
Another must-have from this seasonal drop are these eyelet-embellished napkins, which are stunning enough to display in your kitchen proudly. They come in a dusty teal blue color that works so well with a beachy coastal aesthetic, and are made with a delicate cotton that will continue to soften with every wash. Grab a set of two for just $6!
Shellcore Is Here to Stay
Shell motifs are also huge this summer, if Target’s latest collection is any indication. The chain’s latest patio umbrella, spotted in this TikTok video from @rack.to.reel, features a new stripe-and-shell print.
That same print can also be found on a tablecloth. It’s made of a high-quality cotton-linen blend, and measures 60 inches wide by 84 inches long — perfect for most outdoor and indoor dining tables. And it’s just $22, which is a total steal.
How adorable are these LED shell lights? You can choose from two different shell styles, and each one is USB-C chargeable (so you can use them anywhere and everywhere). They’re made of resin, so they’re suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
For those who don’t love to be too on-the-nose with their home decor, pieces like the wavy appetizer cutlery spotted in this post from @totargetigo are the ideal way to add a touch of beachy flair to your decor.
The handles are inspired by waves, and they honestly look like they might just belong in a mermaid’s treasure trove.
It’s hard to choose a favorite piece from this buzzy new Target summer collection! Grab these pieces in store or online — and add a touch of coastal flair to your home decor ahead of the summer season.
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