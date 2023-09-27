Target’s Oogie Boogie Candy Dish Is Taking Over TikTok

Luckily, you might not even have to head out to your local Target to bring home this 15-ounce Oogie Boogie candy dish if you so wish. It’s currently listed on Target’s website for $34.99, where you might be able to get it shipped or for same-day delivery, depending on your location.



“It’s huge!” one reviewer wrote. “Great buy for Halloween decor.”



Another added: “Great design and wonderful size! Was able to snag one last minute for online pickup and it does not disappoint.”



Buy: The Nightmare Before Christmas 15oz Stoneware OOGIE Candy Dish , $34.99