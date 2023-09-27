Target’s Oogie Boogie Candy Dish Is Taking Over TikTok
Regardless of where you fall on the eternal “Is The Nightmare Before Christmas a Halloween or Christmas movie?” debate, there’s no denying that the classic animated movie makes it easy to shift into spooky season mode. If you’re looking to celebrate the season with more Nightmare decor in your home, a trip to Target could be right up your alley. Case in point: The retailer is once again selling Oogie Boogie candy dishes as part of the Nightmare Before Christmas collection.
Arizona-based TikTok content creator Vinny (@mrthomasenglish) showed off the viral find in a recent video.
“Mate, look what I just found!” Vinny exclaims in the video upon discovering the candy dish at his local Target. “He looks so cute!”
The TikToker wasted no time filling Oogie Boogie with Halloween-ready candy (pro tip: Snickers’ and Twix’s “ghoulish green” Halloween candy matches perfectly).
@mrthomasenglish Oogie Boogie Candy Dish! #disney #oogieboogie #nightmarebeforechristmas #mrthomasenglish ♬ original sound – Vinny Thomas
Since sharing his video, Vinny’s TikTok has racked up over 76,300 likes and 495,700 views.
“If someone left this on the porch on Halloween I would steal it and leave the candy,” one commenter said.
“Should’ve done gummy worms,” another TikToker joked, referencing the fact that Oogie Boogie is literally a bag of bugs.
Luckily, you might not even have to head out to your local Target to bring home this 15-ounce Oogie Boogie candy dish if you so wish. It’s currently listed on Target’s website for $34.99, where you might be able to get it shipped or for same-day delivery, depending on your location.
“It’s huge!” one reviewer wrote. “Great buy for Halloween decor.”
Another added: “Great design and wonderful size! Was able to snag one last minute for online pickup and it does not disappoint.”
Buy: The Nightmare Before Christmas 15oz Stoneware OOGIE Candy Dish , $34.99