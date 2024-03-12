People Are Saying Target’s $10 “Personality Candles” Smell Like a Dream

The candles, which are all $10 each, come in gorgeous, colorful glass pots with matching lids and are scented to best fit specific personality types. For example, if you’re creative, the Artsy candle will be a perfect match to your creativity, thanks to notes of tobacco and amber. Or if you’re an adventurer at heart, the Bohemian candle will inspire you to wander with its blend of incense and santal.



When it comes down to it, choosing just one is going to be your biggest challenge — especially when you look at the entire collection.