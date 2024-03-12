Newsletters

People Are Saying Target’s $10 “Personality Candles” Smell Like a Dream

published about 4 hours ago
Sure, you may have a favorite scented candle, but does it get you? Like really get you? These new scented candles from Target’s Opalhouse line will, because they were designed to perfectly match your personality. So attention, astrology-lovers: Get ready to eat your hearts out.

The candles, which are all $10 each, come in gorgeous, colorful glass pots with matching lids and are scented to best fit specific personality types. For example, if you’re creative, the Artsy candle will be a perfect match to your creativity, thanks to notes of tobacco and amber. Or if you’re an adventurer at heart, the Bohemian candle will inspire you to wander with its blend of incense and santal.

When it comes down to it, choosing just one is going to be your biggest challenge — especially when you look at the entire collection.

For all you Leos out there, check out Life of the Party. It’s a blend of fizzy, tropical notes that soothe while uplifting your mood. It sets the scene for creating memories and having a night you won’t forget.

“Filled the room with fragrance within 20 minutes of lighting,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Smell is delicious and fun.”

For anyone who’d rather stay in and take advantage of the time alone with their thoughts — Pieces or Cancer, anyone? — then the Introvert candle may be more your style. With its main scent of vanilla, you’ll have no choice but to cancel your plans and cuddle up on the couch after lighting it up.

“The scent is amazing and it’s so cute!!” one Target shopper said.

And for the daydreamers out there, the Dreamer candle from the Opalhouse collection will help you fall deeper into your dreams with hints of rose petals for “when your head is in the clouds,” according to the product description.

“This candle is perfectly named ‘Dreamer’ because it smells like an absolute dream,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I bought this as a gift for my teen daughter and she loves it.”

So which candle knows you better than your zodiac sign? Head to your nearest Target or shop the candles online. There’s no wrong answers — they all smell amazing.

