Now You Can Get Parachute’s Much-Loved Linens Starting at Just $12
If you’re absolutely obsessed with bed linens (you’re in good company here), then you may remember that last year beloved bedding brand Parachute and Target partnered to drop an (unsurprisingly) gorgeous collection that eventually sold out. If you missed your chance to score a piece from that collection, then you’re in luck — the two brands have partnered once again to deliver a new limited-run collection that’s now available in select stores.
This time, the drop features so many adorable prints that are perfect for summer — and it includes must-have finds for your bathroom, too. You’ll want to shop everything that I’m calling out from Parachute’s latest collaboration with Target for summer 2026.
Parachute’s Latest Collab Features Trendy Blue and Brown Tones
There are several gems across the bedding and bath aisles that you’ll race to shop. But what makes them so cute and noteworthy is that most come in crisp blue and deep brown (a color that’s been increasing in popularity since 2024). One of my favorite finds from the collection is the Casual Organic Cotton Striped Bedding.
The bedding is made of lightweight cotton that keeps hot sleepers cool and comes in four colorways, including white with blue or brown stripes, light blue with dark blue stripes, and a darker blue with white stripes. To add a bit of design interest and visual drama, the duvets have wide stripes while the sheets have thin stripes.
Parachute’s Newest Blanket Is Even Better Than You Remember
Another bedding favorite from the collection is the Gauze Bed Blanket. It’s only $139, but it looks way more expensive — especially because it comes in two luxurious-looking colorways. Three other bedding items in the collection that are likely to sell out include the Linework Cotton Quilt, the Border Stripe Cotton Bed Blanket, and the Rib Knit Throw.
These Parachute Bathroom Essentials Look Just as Cozy
If you’re looking for a bathroom refresh, this Target collaboration also has you covered. The 100% cotton Plush Stripe Hand Towels (and full-sized towels) mirror the striped bedding, and they are super-absorbent. And there’s also a Plush Stripe Robe (made of the same material as the towels!) featured in the collection that you can wear morning, noon, or night (or all day; I’m not judging).
If you missed out last year, don’t miss your chance to snag an item (or all of them) while they’re still around.
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