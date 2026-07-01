Now You Can Get Parachute’s Much-Loved Linens Starting at Just $12

If you’re looking for a bathroom refresh, this Target collaboration also has you covered. The 100% cotton Plush Stripe Hand Towels (and full-sized towels) mirror the striped bedding, and they are super-absorbent. And there’s also a Plush Stripe Robe (made of the same material as the towels!) featured in the collection that you can wear morning, noon, or night (or all day; I’m not judging).



If you missed out last year, don’t miss your chance to snag an item (or all of them) while they’re still around.