If You Buy One Thing from Target This Weekend, Make It This Gorgeous Food Storage Set
There’s nothing worse than diving into your food storage container collection to search for something to put your leftovers in only to end up flying into a rage trying to match a container to its lid. (You know what I’m talking about, right?) Well, the good news is that if you’ve been meaning to clean up your collection and start fresh with your food storage organization, Target has just what you need. The store just dropped a brand-new collection of Pyrex containers, and the colors are so pleasing that you might actually want to keep these containers out of the cabinet and on display.
“I was so happy when I spotted this end cap,” Liz from the Target Over Everything Instagram account, wrote in a recent caption. “Seems like there’s a little more color everywhere you turn at Target.”
“I absolutely love these colors!” one person commented on Liz’s post. Another said, “Pyrex is always so good!!”
These new Pyrex containers come in three summery pastel colors: yellow, green, and blue. The glass is slightly tinted to match the lid so there’s no more fumbling around trying to match the pieces up when you’re looking to put leftovers away quickly.
The new collection at Target has a bunch of different styles of containers, from this three-piece mixing bowl set that can be used for salads and family-style meals …
Buy: Pyrex Sculpted Tint 6-Piece Mixing Bowl Set, $34.99
to the standard baker-style Pyrex containers that store up to four cups of leftovers, each in their own colorways. These can also be used to bake or reheat food in the oven and can even be used in the freezer. And yes, they’re dishwasher-safe, too.
Buy: Pyrex Glass Open Baking Dish Bowl Yellow, $12.99
These new Pyrex containers come with a two-year warranty, and the company promises that its glass containers will never absorb food odor and will always be easy to clean.
So now is the time to definitely overhaul your food storage container collection and treat yourself to a serious upgrade.