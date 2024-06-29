There’s nothing worse than diving into your food storage container collection to search for something to put your leftovers in only to end up flying into a rage trying to match a container to its lid. (You know what I’m talking about, right?) Well, the good news is that if you’ve been meaning to clean up your collection and start fresh with your food storage organization, Target has just what you need. The store just dropped a brand-new collection of Pyrex containers, and the colors are so pleasing that you might actually want to keep these containers out of the cabinet and on display.