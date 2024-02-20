Target’s “Gorgeous” Brand-New Pink Goblets Are Just $4

Newsletters

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
published yesterday
Credit: Carina Romano

With spring on the horizon, it’s finally time to start thinking about garden parties, warm weather dinner dates, and setting beautiful spring-themed tables. And right now, Target has blush pink glass goblets for only $4 each that look like they’re made for sparkling white wine, rosé, or other spring-appropriate cocktails. 

“New $5 find! Who else is obsessed with pretty glass cups??” Genesis from the Target Is Everything Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “This one is new at Target Hope to see more colors. Not online yet!”

“Target is TRYING ME,” one person commented on Genesis’ post. “I do not NEED these things, Target…but they’re so pretty.” Another person added, “These are gorgeous!!” 

And someone else noted, “Perfect for ice cream parties!” Okay, now that’s an idea worth stealing!

The glass goblets from Target’s Threshold brand are currently online for $4 compared to the in-store price of $5 according to Genesis’ caption, so you’ve got multiple shopping options depending on your schedule.

If you’re the type to serve up a signature cocktail at your dinner parties and love to have glassware to match, then these blush pink goblets from Target are going to be the perfect vessel for all those floral-y flavors and fizzy sips. And for just $4 each, you can upgrade your entire drinkware collection without blowing your entire spring decor budget, so grab these goblets while they’re in stock.

Buy: Threshold 7.5oz Glass Goblet, Pink, $4

