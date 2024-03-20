Target’s “Adorable” $7 Mugs Have Shoppers Going Back to Buy More
Without a quality mug, your morning cup of coffee or tea isn’t the same. At Target, you can find a vast selection of colorful mugs and glassware to upgrade your drink, and you won’t spend more than $15. Thanks to this new ribbed mug, sipping your drink will be a bit more enjoyable (and Instagram photo-worthy!).
This ribbed stone mug at Target is the perfect shade of sage green with hints of turquoise and brown, and it’s only $7. After taking one sip of your drink, you’ll immediately feel the difference in quality while you’re holding the mug.
The mug can hold 10 ounces, so you’ll be able to fit a decent amount of tea or coffee inside it to start your day or end your evening. According to a customer’s review on the Target website, it’s a perfect-sized cup for an espresso. “The size is perfect to sit on the Nespresso espresso shelf while brewing,” they wrote. “And it keeps my drink warm for a decent amount of time. I love the look of it and look forward to grabbing a few more to make a complete set.”
Their review also added that it washed perfectly fine in the dishwasher, so you won’t have to worry about accidentally breaking it while hand-washing. Along with being dishwasher-safe, it’s also microwave-safe.
Another customer added that the Hearth & Home mug is “fantastic” and “extremely heavy-duty and quality.” They also wrote that it matches their kitchen decor, which isn’t a surprise with such a cute color. If you’ve been convinced to buy two mugs for your household, Target also sells a two-pack set of the mugs for $10 in a 6-ounce size.
Head to Target ASAP so you can sip your coffee and tea in style!
Buy: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 10oz Ribbed Stoneware Mug, $6.99; Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 2pk 6oz Ribbed Stoneware Espresso Cups, $10.99