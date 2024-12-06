This Cute $5 Target Find Will Totally Transform Your Christmas Tree (It’s Flying Off Shelves!)
It’s beginning to look a lot like bow girl Christmas — and this year, Target has caught on to the trend with the cutest bow ornament that will totally transform your tree. Instead of spending hours figuring out how to tie a bow, add a few Wondershop small double Christmas decorative bows to your Target cart for a touch of holiday cheer.
With a double-loop design and lots of fun textures, this $5 ornament features a more sculptural approach to the bow trend. Whether you want a classic velvet red bow look or prefer a sparkling silver or gold moment, there are six color options to choose from (although note that only a few are still available online, but you can try your local store as well!). At 12 inches long and 9 inches wide, these bows are also pretty substantial in size. So depending on your Christmas tree’s height, you could even use one as a tree topper alternative.
If you want something a bit bigger, Target’s Wondershop also has a large single Christmas decorative bow, which is the exact same design just supersized to a whopping 20×14 inches. And if traditional Christmas colors aren’t your vibe, you can also find this adorable black velvet bow decoration. Add it to a wreath, your Christmas tree, to candlesticks, or use it as a cute trim for your mantel.
For something less dramatic, Target has a pretty $5 four-pack of thin velvet bows for all of your holiday decor needs (including gift wrapping!), too. Either way, these bow decorations are a fun and festive way to add some interest to your Christmas tree. Plus, you can totally reuse them in different ways year after year!