This Cute $5 Target Find Will Totally Transform Your Christmas Tree (It’s Flying Off Shelves!)

If you want something a bit bigger, Target’s Wondershop also has a large single Christmas decorative bow, which is the exact same design just supersized to a whopping 20×14 inches. And if traditional Christmas colors aren’t your vibe, you can also find this adorable black velvet bow decoration. Add it to a wreath, your Christmas tree, to candlesticks, or use it as a cute trim for your mantel.



For something less dramatic, Target has a pretty $5 four-pack of thin velvet bows for all of your holiday decor needs (including gift wrapping!), too. Either way, these bow decorations are a fun and festive way to add some interest to your Christmas tree. Plus, you can totally reuse them in different ways year after year!