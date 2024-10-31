This $10 Target Holiday Gem is a Mini Version of an All-Time Favorite (It Always Sells Out!)
Stanley tumblers have been the most popular water tumblers recently. They are sturdy and colorful, and they always end up selling out quickly. And now there’s a new version of the viral cup — and it’s even cuter than you might expect.
Target is selling a mini Stanley tumbler ornament, and it is so adorable. The ornament is sold in two colors: Champagne Shimmer and Strawberry Red Shimmer. Whichever color you choose, it’ll add a dose of sparkle to your tree. It’s priced at $10, which is reasonable — especially considering that the full-size water bottles are $35.
And if you don’t plan on decorating a Christmas tree this year, you can also use the ornament as a key chain or cute accessory on your purse or any bag. Because this item is new, there aren’t any reviews yet, but I am sure the reviews will match the five-star rating shoppers have already provided.
In addition to the ornaments, Stanley also dropped their latest Stanley collaboration with Elf. The collection includes tumblers in quencher shades and tumbler lip oil holders. TikTokers are eager to get their hands on these Stanley tumblers; some are leaving comments like, “I need that red 😍 😍,” and “well now I want one 😞.”
And if you don’t already have a Stanley, now’s the perfect time to get one before they sell out. Given how popular Stanleys usually are, don’t waste time heading to your local Target to get your hands on one.