Target’s Adorable Viral Strawberry Pillow Is Back in Stock
Food-inspired furniture is having something of a renaissance right now, from the viral HomeGoods lemon stool to the Twitter-famous Creme Cloud cookie pillow. Well, according to TikTok, if you’re looking to add more adorable, budget-friendly culinary decor to your home, look no further than your nearest Target.
Content creator Target Over Everything (@targetovereverything) recently shared a TikTok broadcasting that the retailer’s strawberry pillow (which sells for $15) is back in stores — just in time for summer. In the video, they pan over the bright-red pillow, which features pink faux seeds and sits alongside a cheerful yellow butterfly pillow.
“Strawberry pillow is back this year and this color is so much cuter in my opinion, last year it was a burgundy-ish color,” they captioned the TikTok. “Spotted a new $10 strawberry blanket and tumbler as well.”
If a strawberry pillow is now on your home decor wishlist, you’re not alone. Since @targetovereverything shared their video on June 21, the video has received over 27,800 likes and 240,500 views.
“Don’t even, I need this so bad,” one TikToker commented, while another joked: “Strawberry shortcake girl growing up.”
Plenty of commenters were also taken with the accompanying butterfly pillow.
“THE BUTTERFLY THOUGH,” one user wrote. “How did TikTok know I was thinking about looking for a small pillow today?!”
And Target isn’t the only retailer to release strawberry-shaped decor in time for the warm weather. In March, JOANN shared a collection of strawberry string lights, kitchenware, and even a pitcher as a sweet treat for the spring.
Fortunately, if your local Target doesn’t have the strawberry pillow in stock, it’s available online. However, if you’re not able to make it to Target, you can find a similar pillow on Five Below’s website for $5.55.
Buy: Room Essentials Strawberry Throw Pillow, $15