Target’s Cute $10 Taper Candle Set Is the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift
Valentine’s Day is slowly approaching, and that means soon you’ll be seeing lots of pink and red items in stores (if you haven’t already). This is great news if you’re starting your Valentine’s Day shopping a bit earlier than usual.
If you’re not sure what to purchase for yourself (because Valentine’s Day isn’t just for romantic partners), your friends, or your significant other, consider this $10 six-pack Taper Candle set sold at Target. After all, it’s always better to plan ahead, as items tend to sell out quickly — especially at Target.
This beautiful set caught my attention because of its delicate colors and heart pattern (how cute!). It’s perfect if you’re hosting a Galentine’s dinner or planning a romantic dinner at home. Each wick has a 27-hour burn time, which makes it ideal for longer events or intimate evenings.
Even if you don’t purchase it for Valentine’s Day, it’s a cute candle to have in your home year-round. While there aren’t tons of reviews yet, because it’s a new item, one reviewer has already rated it five stars. I predict more people will discover this candle and continue to add to its high rating.
So whether you’re looking to add a little extra charm to your Valentine’s Day celebration or simply brighten up your home, head to Target to get this little gem. I know I will soon.