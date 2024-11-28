Newsletters

This $25 Target Holiday Gem Is Bringing Back a Gorgeous 140-Year-Old Style (It Keeps Selling Out!)

published about 8 hours ago
If you’re the type of person who likes to pull out “the good dishes” during the holidays, then you might already have a collection of vintage or heirloom serving pieces. If not, though, Target is coming in clutch with a set of serving trays that look antique — but you can put them in the dishwasher. The only catch is that they’re so pretty that they keep selling out every time they restock.

Decorated with lovely red toile designs, these two plates are actually inspired by pieces that date back to the late 19th century. They are both traditional, classic, and would look gorgeous in the center of your table — that is, if you can get your hands on them.

“It only took two months but I was finally able to order the Threshold Studio McGee serving platters!” Jessica from Target Junkie wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “These are soooo much prettier in person and I’m so happy they came intact because we know how shipping goes. These keep coming in and out of stock online so keep your eyes peeled! I can’t wait for Christmas.”

“I love these! I was so sad they sold out so fast,” one person commented on Jessica’s post. Another said, “These are just stunning!”

Designed to look similar to the Old Britain Castles Pink Christmas dinner plate dating back to the 1880s, this serving tray features a beautiful red Christmas tree with presents underneath. And the scalloped edges are decorated with beautiful red poinsettias, leaves, and other whimsical shapes. It’s priced at $25, and currently out of stock, but you can sign up to receive email alerts when it comes back.

The matching oval stoneware platter has a design based on a classic Poinsettia Toile plate that features a couple being pulled along in a horse-drawn sleigh. Both platters can be washed in the dishwasher and even microwaved.

As Jessica said, keep your eyes peeled for if and when these platters come back in stock ahead of the holidays. Once you add them to your collection, they’ll become your “good servingware” almost immediately.

