Target’s $10 Mini Wreaths Are So Cute, They’re Sure to Sell Out

published yesterday
Credit: John Greim/Getty Images

There’s still plenty of time to leave your fall wreaths on display, but there’s also no shame in planning ahead for winter. And Target just dropped some of the cutest mini wreaths you’ll see all season, and the best part is that they’re only $10 each.

“I couldn’t leave the first one behind,” Jessica from the Target Junkie Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “This mini wreath is soooo cute and the quality is amazing for $10!! You can totally DIY the last one to go with your holiday theme.”

Each mini wreath measures about 12 inches across and comes with a loop for simple hanging. And because they’re each backed with a woven wreath mold, you easily can add your own elements by wiring them to the base.

Mini Eucalyptus with Red Berry Christmas Wreath
Jessica showed off the eucalyptus and red berry wreath from Threshold in her video and it honestly looks so real with its detailed leaves and shiny berries. This one comes with a bow already attached, so it’s ready to hang. 

Mini Pine Christmas Wreath Green
And this little evergreen guy is just waiting to be given some personality with your ornaments, ribbons, and other decorations of choice.

Mini Heavy Flocked Christmas Wreath
There’s even a $10 mini wreath that’s flocked so it looks like your dream of a white Christmas came true. Dotted with hints of green and pinecones, it looks like something out of a fairytale. 

These mini wreaths from Target’s Threshold collection are available to shop both in-store and online, so grab your favorites now before the holiday season is underway.

