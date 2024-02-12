If You Spot This “Adorable” $1 Target Decor Find, Grab 5

They can also hold toothpicks, small servings of sauce, a handful of Easter candy — your imagination can (and will!) run wild with ways to use these cups. Each tulip cup is only $1, so feel free to experiment.



Because they’re part of Target’s Bullseye’s Playground offerings, these cups are only sold in stores. So head to your nearest Target to (hopefully) get your hands on one — or all three! — tulip egg holders so you can start obsessing over them ASAP. However you decide to use these eee!-inducing egg cups, they’ll likely become your new favorite thing.