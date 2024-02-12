If You Spot This “Adorable” $1 Target Decor Find, Grab 5
You know that eeee! feeling you get when you see something super cute (think puppies, kittens, babies, etc.)? Well, Target just introduced a new spring-inspired Easter item that will give you a huge case of the eeee!s. It’s a set of ceramic tulip egg cups that show off your dyed Easter eggs — but can be used for so much more.
Liz from the Target Over Everything Instagram account shared some of her favorite finds from Target’s Easter-themed Bullseye’s Playground, and the tiny ceramic tulips made a guest appearance. They come in three different colors — a dusty pink, a light purplish blue, and a rusty orange — as well as three different shapes. And they look like something you could pick up at your local antique mall.
They may be perfect for serving up soft-boiled eggs for Easter breakfast, but these tulip cups aren’t one-trick ponies.
“Can those mini tulip things be shot glasses?” one person commented on Liz’s post with the side-eye emoji. Honestly… why not? They can also be used to decorate your dinner table. Use them to hold taper or votive candles or turn them into salt cellars to use at each of your place settings.
They can also hold toothpicks, small servings of sauce, a handful of Easter candy — your imagination can (and will!) run wild with ways to use these cups. Each tulip cup is only $1, so feel free to experiment.
Because they’re part of Target’s Bullseye’s Playground offerings, these cups are only sold in stores. So head to your nearest Target to (hopefully) get your hands on one — or all three! — tulip egg holders so you can start obsessing over them ASAP. However you decide to use these eee!-inducing egg cups, they’ll likely become your new favorite thing.