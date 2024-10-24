Instagram creator @TargetIsEverything posted a video sharing a closer look at the new mugs as well as the rest of Target’s Hearth & Hand holiday collection, raving that she “loved the mugs” and they look “so much prettier in person.” Meanwhile, people who’d already bought the vintage cups shared positive reviews on Target’s website, with some calling them “very pretty” and praising the “vintage look” and quality design. However, several reviewers noted that the mugs are on the slightly smaller size and the stamp design is not printed on both sides, which might be an issue for left-handed buyers, so that’s something to keep in mind before you hit “add to cart.”