These “Adorable” $13 Vintage-Inspired Target Holiday Mugs Won’t Last a Week (Grab Them All While You Can)
Spooky season is still in full swing, but even with all of the fall vibes going around, that hasn’t stopped stores from decking their halls (or, rather, their shelves) early with red, green, and tinsel everything — including festive dishes — ahead of the holidays. Target is already swapping out its viral ghost and pumpkin mugs for a collection of vintage-inspired holiday stamp designs that look straight out of a festive Pinterest mood board. Cue the nostalgia and add one to your cart, because these adorable festive mugs will definitely be flying off the shelves.
Part of Target’s popular Hearth & Hand holiday collection, which was created in collaboration with Magnolia by Chip and Joanna Gaines, these 13-ounce Christmas stamp-inspired mugs also feature a minimalist design with a cozy, retro appeal that’ll make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time. Your steaming cup of hot cocoa or peppermint latte will look picture-perfect in one of two new designs. There’s a neutral $6.99 Stoneware Christmas Stamp Mug that has a blue 5-cent stamp decorated with a green Christmas tree and the words “Dec. 25” in red to match the mug’s crimson rim.
Meanwhile, the Hearth & Hand Ornament Stamp mug design (also $6.99) features an olive green rim, the date “12.25” written in red, and a bright red 5-cent stamp with a green and gold ornament dangling from a blue- and green-flecked Christmas tree branch. You can also buy both festive designs as a set (for $13.99), making it a perfect holiday stocking stuffer or even a matching pair for you and a partner or roommate to use all season long.
Instagram creator @TargetIsEverything posted a video sharing a closer look at the new mugs as well as the rest of Target’s Hearth & Hand holiday collection, raving that she “loved the mugs” and they look “so much prettier in person.” Meanwhile, people who’d already bought the vintage cups shared positive reviews on Target’s website, with some calling them “very pretty” and praising the “vintage look” and quality design. However, several reviewers noted that the mugs are on the slightly smaller size and the stamp design is not printed on both sides, which might be an issue for left-handed buyers, so that’s something to keep in mind before you hit “add to cart.”
As with many of Target’s seasonal decor pieces, you’ll want to purchase your mugs — and any other holiday pieces that catch your eye (the minimalist glass ornaments also seemed to be a popular option) — before they’re gone. However, if your festive favorites are sold out online, @TargetIsEverything said it is still worthwhile to go shop at your closest Target store in person to see if you can still find them there.
Buy: Hearth & Hand 13oz Stoneware Christmas Stamp Mug Set of 2, $13.99