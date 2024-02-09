Target’s “Must-Buy” $15 Carafe Solves Your Nighttime Thirst Issues in Style

“This is perfect for your bedside table!” one Target reviewer wrote. “ I love the size and the addition of the little cup. It’s priced right and would also make a wonderful hostess gift!”



Another reviewer said that this carafe is also ideal for their mouthwash. “I bought this on a whim as I was leaving Target for my Listerine,” they wrote.



Nip those nighttime kitchen trips in the bud and grab this carafe while it’s available at Target. You’ll sleep better while still staying hydrated.