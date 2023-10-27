Newsletters

Target’s $10 Christmas Pillows Are So Plush, You’ll Want Them All

published yesterday
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Target. The retailer is starting to stock shelves for the holiday season, and some shoppers have already fallen hard for the $10 decorative pillows because they’re actually just plushies you can both display on your couch for the holidays and also cuddle with while watching your favorite Christmas movies.

“Tell me how many holiday pillows do you own?” Genesis from the Target Is Everything Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “I guess I just added more to the collection! I showed these a few weeks back and they are finally in stores! Only $10! Don’t forget to get one for your fur babies, too.”

Shaped Dog with Christmas Sweater Novelty Throw Pillow
$10
Target
Buy Now

There are a bunch of fun shapes available — a red-and-white swirled peppermint, a decorated Christmas tree, a Santa Claus head, a fluffy white cat wearing a red sweater, a dachshund wearing a Christmas tree sweater, and two more simple pillows. One reads “Merry & Bright” and the other just says “Merry Christmas.”

As Jessica from the Target Junkie account wrote, some of these pillows are available online, “but I would check your local stores for the HTF ones” (HTF meaning “hard to find”).

“Love the doggie pillow!” one person commented. Another added, “I got the kitty one today!! he reminded me too much of my boys at home.”

Some other shapes available in the Wondershop collection include a gingerbread house, reversible holiday light, and a letter to Santa

Reversible Gingerbread House to Polka Dot Christmas Novelty Plush Pillow
$10
Target
Buy Now

Because these pillows are only $10 each, they’re definitely not going to stay in stock for long. So if you want to cuddle that wiener dog all winter long or collect them all, you better get your nearest Target to grab your faves before they’re gone.

Buy: Wondershop Dog with Christmas Sweater Novelty Throw Pillow, $10

