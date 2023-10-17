Target’s $5 Glass Gingerbread Jar Is Already a 2023 Holiday Favorite
In my opinion, it’s never too early to start stocking up for the holiday season. Target seems to agree, as the retailer has already begun stocking Christmas items in Bullseye’s Playground (formerly known as the Target Dollar Spot). One of these products already seems destined to become a 2023 fan-favorite: Target’s glass gingerbread jar.
TikTok content creator Target Over Everything (@targetovereverything) highlighted the find in a recent video, writing “THE Target gingerbread glass jar!”
As they showed off in their video, the glass gingerbread house jar features plenty of detailing, including etchings of a front door, windows, and various holiday decorations. The jars are also available in snowman and Christmas tree shapes.
“If there is one thing you need from Target this holiday season, it’s THIS!!” Target Over Everything captioned the video. “You can find this glass gingerbread jar in Bullseye’s Playground for $5.”
“I got the Gingerbread house and it’s soooooo cute!” one TikToker commented.
“I need all of them,” another viewer wrote. “The trees are so nostalgic.”
Unfortunately, Bullseye’s Playground products aren’t currently available to shop online, so you’ll have to head to your local Target to find one yourself. Once you’re there, you can ask a Target employee to check if your local store has any in its inventory.
If you’re looking for a dupe for the Christmas tree jar in the video, Amazon has you covered. And if you absolutely must get your hands on some gingerbread house decor, you’ll be happy to know that Target is also selling plenty of gingerbread-related products online, including Kurt Adler’s Battery-Operated Light Up Gingerbread House for $84, Kate Aurora’s Oversized Christmas Gingerbread Houses Plush Throw Blanket for $39.99, and Wondershop’s Animated Gingerbread House Snow Globe for $30.
Buy: Sliner Christmas Tree Candy Jar from Amazon, $30.99