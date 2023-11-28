Newsletters

Yes, You Can Visit the Viral Taylor Swift Holiday Light House

Arielle Tschinkel
Arielle Tschinkel
Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
published now
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans are flocking to one Swiftie’s home in Naperville, Illinois, and it’s all due to the homeowner’s expertly designed, elaborate holiday light display themed to the pop icon. The home has gone viral on social media, thanks to its Swift-inspired outdoor decor, and it really does “make the whole place shimmer.”

Aptly dubbed the “Taylor Swift House,” the Scott family went all out in tribute to their favorite singer, with plenty of Easter eggs that Swifties will immediately recognize. From oversized friendship bracelets on a tree and Swift’s album covers framed in colorful lights, to a life-size cutout of Swift herself (wearing a Santa hat, to boot!) and an Eras Tour overlay along the front siding of the two-story home, the family joked in the caption of one TikTok post: “Can you tell we love Taylor?!” also welcoming fans to come take a peek at their setup.

It seems the light display was a team effort, with dad and printing business owner Brian Scott printing the images and signs onto metal and plastic to withstand harsh Midwestern winter weather conditions, as the family told Scary Mommy. Many of the decorations were hand-created by the family, with daughters Emily and Becca telling the outlet: “We always do a big light display every year, and the people love seeing what each year’s theme will be! We have always been huge Taylor Swift fans growing up, so this is by far the best! The Swifties have also really helped us out this year with this one,” they said.

The lights are timed to — what else? — Swift’s songs, topped off with a blinking neon sign that reads “Merry Swiftmas!” Swift’s new boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, even makes an appearance on the roof in cutout form, holding up a sign “(taylor’s version)” next to an NFL emblem that says “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

Previous Scott family themes have included Candy Land and Toy Story, but it seems like this year’s choice will be pretty hard to top.

