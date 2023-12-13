It’s Official: Taylor Swift Visiting Your City Increases Your Home Value

There’s no mention in the report about Swift’s effect on Kansas City, home to her Chiefs tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce, but it’s likely huge. According to NBC, more than two million female viewers have started watching the NFL since Swift and Kelce made their relationship public. Lonely Planet also named Kansas City as a top tourism destination in 2024, largely due to the #TayVis phenomenon. It’s safe to assume that Swifties are making an impact on the local economy by heading there and staying at hotels, eating at restaurants, watching the games, buying merch, and perhaps even investing in real estate.