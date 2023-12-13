Newsletters

It’s Official: Taylor Swift Visiting Your City Increases Your Home Value

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

I guess you could say these property values are rising swiftly.

Although the U.S. leg of her Eras tour has already ended, Taylor Swift’s influence remains in the places she’s performed in. And we’re not just talking about music here; we’re also talking about real estate. A report by Architectural Digest found that, after Swift’s Eras tour visits a city, home prices increase.

To be more specific, realty values increased by 2.1% on average compared to the national average of 0.52% from March to August 2023. So, if you’re a homeowner who’s looking to sell, pray that Swift makes a stop in your area soon.

To get these results, the publication studied data from Redfin and Realtor.com, comparing property prices before the tour started and after the tour’s first leg ended. Their conclusion: the Taylor Swift economy is doing well.

Out of all the cities included in the tour, Atlanta experienced the biggest change in home values — a whopping 8.8% increase. Not far behind is Tampa, which saw an 8.2% increase, followed by Glendale, Arizona, with a 6.5% bump. Foxborough, Massachusetts (6.4%); Detroit (6.1%); and Minneapolis (5.5%), all saw significant home price increases, too.

Amusingly, several cities renamed streets and neighborhoods after Swift in anticipation of her tour, which could explain the increase in property values. For instance, Tampa’s Hillsborough county temporarily renamed itself Swiftsborough, while Glendale rebranded itself as Swift City. For a weekend, Arlington in Texas, also changed its Randol Mill Road to Taylor Swift Way.

But that’s not all. Many of Swift’s fans loved her shows so much that they’re now willing to relocate to become a Swiftizen. In fact, one in five concert attendees who traveled to a different city to watch Swift are moving to Eras tour locations. The most popular cities are Houston (with 45% of Swifties expressing interest in moving there), Seattle (41%), Atlanta (31%), and Denver (27%).

There’s no mention in the report about Swift’s effect on Kansas City, home to her Chiefs tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce, but it’s likely huge. According to NBC, more than two million female viewers have started watching the NFL since Swift and Kelce made their relationship public. Lonely Planet also named Kansas City as a top tourism destination in 2024, largely due to the #TayVis phenomenon. It’s safe to assume that Swifties are making an impact on the local economy by heading there and staying at hotels, eating at restaurants, watching the games, buying merch, and perhaps even investing in real estate.

“From topping the charts to capturing the hearts of fans worldwide, Taylor Swift has proven time and again that she’s a force to be reckoned with,” Architectural Digest said.

“Her remarkable influence on the real estate market reveals just how far-reaching her impact truly is. From transforming cities into Swiftie havens to sparking relocations and skyrocketing home prices, Taylor Swift’s soaring popularity has brought plenty of good karma to local economies.”

The publication concluded: “If the global leg of the Eras tour has the same impact on cities worldwide, the Taylor Swift effect may never go out of style.”

