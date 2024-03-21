This Is My Best Kept Secret for Shopping the Best Garden Finds (It Always Works!)

These catch-all terms require more digging, but like spending an afternoon rummaging through a thrift store, it’s almost always worth it. And if that initial search comes up empty, I’ll pivot to the plant itself.



As mentioned earlier, the cheapest (and biggest) terracotta pots I’ve found are listed with the plant included. So if I’m hunting for a pot that can hold a tree, cactus, or some other giant green friend, I’ll tailor my search to include those keywords. If I’m lucky, I might stumble upon a listing for someone who’s trying to get rid of their massive ficus and the pot it comes in. At the time of this writing, I’m scheduling a pickup for that exact combo for $20.