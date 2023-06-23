10 Small-Space-Friendly Patio Essentials from Terrain That’ll Turn Your Outdoor Space Into a Resort-Worthy Oasis (We Got You an Exclusive Discount!)

Somehow, June is almost over, and summer is just continuing to zip by. Still, it’s never too late to upgrade your outdoor space. If you live in a small apartment and are lucky enough to have a patio, backyard, or terrace, that’s even more reason to celebrate your own little personal oasis and make it the best it can be. For that, we suggest heading over to Terrain, the brand behind some of the most stylish outdoor furniture and accessories on the market. Whether you’re in need of a new patio dining set, some bug-repelling incense sticks, or a sturdy storage spot for your favorite potted plants, they’ve got it. And the good news is that now through July 8, you can save 15 percent off both full-priced and already marked down items with our exclusive discount. Just use code TERRAINAPT15 at checkout to apply it. You definitely don’t want to let this deal go to waste, which is why we compiled some of our top Terrain picks to help you get started.