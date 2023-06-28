This TikToker Discovered That He Lives in Carmy’s Apartment from “The Bear”

However, one of the show’s fans was in for a big surprise when he sat down to watch The Bear season 2, only to realize that his own apartment (located in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood) had stood in for Carmy’s home during filming. TikTok user Geoff (@geoff.cro) recently shared the surprising discovery in a recent video, in which he panned from shots of Carmy at home to the exact same space where he resides IRL.