This TikToker Discovered That He Lives in Carmy’s Apartment from “The Bear”
FX and Hulu’s hit series The Bear, which follows young chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and his crew’s quest to transform Carmy’s Chicago-based family sandwich shop, recently returned for its highly anticipated second season. Given how essential the show’s Windy City setting is to its storytelling, it makes sense that most of The Bear is filmed on location in Chicago — for instance, IMDb confirms that scenes set within the series’ eponymous restaurant were actually filmed at Mr. Beef, the restaurant that inspired it.
However, one of the show’s fans was in for a big surprise when he sat down to watch The Bear season 2, only to realize that his own apartment (located in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood) had stood in for Carmy’s home during filming. TikTok user Geoff (@geoff.cro) recently shared the surprising discovery in a recent video, in which he panned from shots of Carmy at home to the exact same space where he resides IRL.
“Realized we were watching our new apartment,” Geoff captioned the TikTok. His video quickly went viral, racking up more than 30,800 likes and 304,800 views since it was posted on June 24.
“Lmao start charging for tours,” one commenter suggested, while another asked: “Need a roommate?”
Other TikTok users joked about the text in Geoff’s video, which reads: “What’s more Chicago than living in Carmine’s apartment from The Bear?”
“The only thing more Chicago would be living in the Gallagher home on the South Side,” one commenter wrote, referencing Shameless, another popular Chicago-based show in which Allen White starred.
You can check out more Chicago locations onscreen in both seasons of The Bear, which is now streaming on Hulu.