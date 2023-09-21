5 Things I Learned from The Home Edit’s New Book, “Stay Organized”

Clea and Joanna are divided on the topic of lid storage. “Clea believes that lids and containers should be stored separately because it’s a better use of space and everything can be put away without being completely dry,” the book reads. On the other hand, “Joanna believes that lids and containers should be stored together, so you can keep a whole set together without having to search for a match later.” So who’s right? According to the book, neither of them. The best system is the one you’re able to adhere to religiously.