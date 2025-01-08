Everyone Wanted to Move to This U.S. City Last Year — And It’s Not the One You Expect

The Villages might seem like a surprising winner at first, but U.S. Census data previously revealed that the 55-and-up community is the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the country. Plus, it makes sense when you realize that people moving to The Villages are doing so to retire — meaning that they’re not likely to move again in their lifetime. Plus, given just how many Baby Boomers are at retirement age (Boomers hit “peak 65” in 2024, per CNBC), The Villages’ ranking makes sense.