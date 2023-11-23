I Swear By This Affordable Theragun to Relieve Tight Muscles and Stiffness After Sitting at My Desk All Day (and It’s On Sale!)

After a decade of working at a desk, I’ve noticed that my muscles have gotten much stiffer and sometimes I feel achy at the end of the day (even when I haven’t worked out). This has been a point of annoyance for me, especially as my posture has gotten worse over time, and I decided to take action last year by starting to go to a place that helps with flexibility. But the cost of that monthly service $100+ made me wonder if I could find something just as good that I could use in my own home once a day (or as needed) vs. two monthly sessions. I had always been curious about Theragun but thought it was a little out of my budget, so when the wellness brand dropped its most affordable model yet, I knew that I had to try it out.