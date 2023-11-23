I Swear By This Affordable Theragun to Relieve Tight Muscles and Stiffness After Sitting at My Desk All Day (and It’s On Sale!)
After a decade of working at a desk, I’ve noticed that my muscles have gotten much stiffer and sometimes I feel achy at the end of the day (even when I haven’t worked out). This has been a point of annoyance for me, especially as my posture has gotten worse over time, and I decided to take action last year by starting to go to a place that helps with flexibility. But the cost of that monthly service $100+ made me wonder if I could find something just as good that I could use in my own home once a day (or as needed) vs. two monthly sessions. I had always been curious about Theragun but thought it was a little out of my budget, so when the wellness brand dropped its most affordable model yet, I knew that I had to try it out.
This percussive massage device has lightly pummeled away stiffness in my neck and lower back, providing immediate relief from my 9-to-5. The Theragun Relief is only $149, but right now it’s $129 on sale for Black Friday.
What is the Theragun Relief?
The Theragun Relief is one of Theragun’s newest launches at its most affordable pricepoint. It’s a 10mm percussive massage tool that helps alleviate tension, stiffness, and aches. The Theragun Relief has three different head attachments, so you can pick the one that’s right for your specific situation. For example, my neck can become tender and I use the softest attachment. It has one button that you can use to choose between three Theragun speeds. The triangle design makes it easy to grip the Theragun and maneuver it in hard-to-reach places without straining your wrist. This Theragun is meant for daily adjustments and maybe isn’t the best choice for a hardcore athlete who wants special heated and iced attachments. It also comes with an app that shows you how to use your Theragun.
Why I Love the Theragun Relief
I’ve always had problems with flexibility and tight muscles, so for me, Theragun Relief was a perfect fit for my needs. It’s gentler than other Theragun options, which means I’ve never had to worry about any soreness caused by the Theragun. At first, I was worried that I wouldn’t use Theragun enough because when I don’t know exactly how to use something, I avoid it, but after downloading Theragun’s app (which you are prompted to while you’re installing it), I noticed that there were so many different Theragun exercises to do.
There was a Theragun warm-up running routine for example and a Theragun routine that targeted neck stiffness. It took all of the guesswork out of using this device — For example, I was able to target those tiny little knots that were causing me grief behind my shoulder. Usually, I’d have to go in person to the stretching place to get rid of those knots, but not anymore. If you have someone in your life who is always complaining about WFH-related stiffness and pain, I think that this is the solution. With the amount of use I’ve gotten out of it and the money I’ve saved not going to my appointments, I can say with confidence that it’s already paid for itself.