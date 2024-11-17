6. Take out the trash.

Most people know to get any organic or food waste out of the house before traveling, but it’s best to take care of all of it, including recycling. “Some recycling items, like a carton of milk, can produce unwanted odors,” says Taher.



After you do this, Taylor recommends cleaning out the insides of any bins that are dirty or smell bad. You likely don’t do it enough, since it’s not often that you take out the trash without needing to throw something else away almost immediately. If you’re a composter, Taylor insists that you have to let the compost bin dry completely before putting it back. “If you don’t want to dry it out, turn it upside down and let it air dry while you’re gone,” he advises.