10 Things You Absolutely Have to Clean Before Traveling, According to Pro Cleaners
The days leading up to a big trip are often chaotic, filled with last-minute errands, work to wrap up, and sporadic packing. Adding some cleaning to your to-do list may sound overwhelming, but it takes less time than you’d think — and the results are more than worth it. Below, three professional cleaners share the can’t-miss cleaning tasks to cross off your list before you head out.
1. Do the dishes.
All of our experts agree: It’s not enough to run the dishwasher before you leave — it has to be emptied, too. “Sometimes there are little indents on tops of things like cups, plates, or bowls,” explains Logan Taylor, president of The Dazzle Cleaning Company. “You don’t want water drying in those areas while you’re gone.” According to Monica Taher, vice president at Avanti Green Eco Cleaning, this is because you may end up noticing an odor present in the water that clings to the dishes when you get home.
2. Clear the garbage disposal.
“You’d be surprised how quickly the disposal can fester,” says Sara Aparacio, home cleaning expert at Homeaglow. “Any remnants can turn foul, attracting pests and creating a nasty environment to return to.” Some people will even wipe the inside out with a sponge, Taher adds. Just make sure it’s only used for that purpose!
3. Sanitize tables and counters.
Aparacio says that wiping down the surfaces where you cook and eat can help prevent food particles from attracting pests. Pro tip: Do this before you tackle the floors, so that any crumbs that fall are taken care of, too.
4. Check perishables.
Bread, vegetables, fruit, leftovers — it all has to go. “It’s very important to clean out the fridge and to dispose of any food that might be spoiled or that you sense might spoil while you’re away because it will produce an odor,” explains Taher. “Sometimes that odor can be strong enough to smell outside of the refrigerator.” Who wants to come home to that?
For good measure, Taylor says, you should wipe down the shelves as you toss things out. This will also cut down on any odor risk.
5. Vacuum the floors.
You don’t need to vacuum the whole house, but it’s good to do in areas where you typically eat. “This helps reduce the risk of any infestations while you’re gone,” Aparacio explains.
6. Take out the trash.
Most people know to get any organic or food waste out of the house before traveling, but it’s best to take care of all of it, including recycling. “Some recycling items, like a carton of milk, can produce unwanted odors,” says Taher.
After you do this, Taylor recommends cleaning out the insides of any bins that are dirty or smell bad. You likely don’t do it enough, since it’s not often that you take out the trash without needing to throw something else away almost immediately. If you’re a composter, Taylor insists that you have to let the compost bin dry completely before putting it back. “If you don’t want to dry it out, turn it upside down and let it air dry while you’re gone,” he advises.
7. Tidy up.
When you get home from a long trip, all you want is to enjoy being in your space again. “To come back to an organized and clean home just makes you feel better,” Taher says. At minimum, she recommends cleaning up your bedroom, plus other living areas if possible.
While you’re tidying, Aparacio recommends also taking the time to hide any expensive or prized possessions. “Hiding valuables helps deter intruders, and a neat home can make it easier for authorities to spot anything unusual if needed,” she explains.
8. Do the laundry.
The reason? “You don’t want to come back to clothes or towels that could fester or develop mildew,” Aparacio says. “Make sure everything is fully dry before you store it away.” If you can’t get to the towels before you leave, she recommends ensuring that they’re in a well-ventilated space so you don’t come home to damp, musty-smelling towels.
You should also wash your sheets, Taylor adds, if only because sleeping in a fresh, clean bed on your first night back feels so good.
9. Take care of the washing machine.
After everything is washed, Aparacio recommends running an empty clean cycle with a bit of bleach or vinegar to prevent mildew or bad odors from developing in the drum while you’re away. Taylor then recommends leaving the door open, which also reduces the chance of mildew or bad odors.
If you have a front-loader, Taylor says you need to wipe down the seal to — you guessed it — minimize mildew and bad odors. “Front-loading washing machines have big, black rubber seals that go around the door. When the seal gets wet, the inside of the machine gets wet,” he explains.
10. Clean the baths and toilets.
When it comes to the toilets, giving them a good scrub simply helps keep things fresh while you’re away. The bath is another story. “A quick wipe with a bathroom cleaner or bleach helps prevent any grime or mildew from building up while you’re gone,” Aparacio explains. “You can also pour some drain cleaner down your shower drains to reduce the chances of nasties forming in the pipes.”
If you live in a place that has hard water, Taylor has a trick for you: Put a little bit of your favorite toilet cleaner or bleach into the bowl and tank of your toilet. “This will reduce the marks from hard water a little bit — and it also smells good when you get back.”