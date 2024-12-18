I Never Want to Entertain Without One of These 74-Year-Old Gems Again (They’re So Sophisticated!)

Newsletters

I started collecting multi-part serving dishes several years ago. The first one was a mid-century acacia wood server that caught my eye in an antique store. It was one of those finds that convinces you that you could be someone else — if you only just had that one item. I pictured myself casually entertaining on a whim, inviting a friend over for an effortless cocktail and an array of snacks that I’d have on hand, ready to pour into this three-part serving dish. 

Most recently I picked up two more three-part serving dishes under different circumstances, but both were delightfully affordable. The first was a ceramic artichoke three-part dish from the latest John Derian collaboration with Target. The cheerful green leaves have the look of the cabbageware that’s been my slightly out-of-budget obsession for years, and it’s the perfect size for a trio of nuts or a few different party mixes. The second is a silver-plate two-part dish I scored for $10 that I’ve already used throughout the holiday season; I’d like to think this dish has already made me a more sophisticated entertainer

Each of these serving dishes has a similar vibe — even when they’re called names as varied as nut dishes, olive dishes, triple condiment trays, or serving caddies. They have a vintage allure. They seem like something you’d use when a friend randomly pops by — something that doesn’t happen often in our over-scheduled lives. That’s reason enough for me to buy them, and these seven would be at the top of my wish list if I needed more. 

Two-Tone Metallic Bowl Trio
Anthropologie
This trio of dishes has a more rustic-modern appeal, with hammered mixed metals that include a silver exterior and gold interior. It’s sleek enough that you could display it even when it’s not filled, or turn it into a candy dish at the holidays. I’m picturing festive Hershey’s Kisses in each compartment.

Mercer White Porcelain 3-Part Divided Server
Crate & Barrel
If you prefer a clean aesthetic, this white porcelain three-part server combines the practicality of the serving dish trio with a more streamlined look. There’s a light hand to the porcelain, giving it more texture than a plain white dish, but it still feels contemporary and light.

Kalman Polished Stainless Steel Serving Bowl Trio
CB2
The design of this serving dish was inspired specifically by vintage barware, and the contrast of the shiny stainless steel bowls and warm walnut handle feels straight out of a mid-century style guide. Imagine this sitting on your bar, filled with seasoned nuts or a party mix, as you shake up an ice-cold martini.

Famille Rose Triple Condiment Dish
Williams Sonoma
If you fall for all things grandmillennial, then this classic, hand-painted triple dish is going to be a quick “add to cart.” With the prettiest colors and details, this feels like an immaculately preserved antique. Even the handle has delicate detailing (the handle on these dishes is perfectly positioned for carefully setting it down in the middle of a table packed with drinks!).

Takara Teak Wood Trio Tray
West Elm
A teak wood serving dish trio feels like a sculpture that also happens to double as a place to set out an array of snacks. This one has a larger footprint, at nearly 20 inches across, so you won’t have to worry about refilling it as often if you have a big group.

Bordallo Pinheiro Cabbage Olive Dish
Williams Sonoma
This earthenware dish is as classic as it gets. The cabbage leaves, the deep green color — it’s vintage-inspired perfection. Use it for nuts, olives, or anything else that will pop against this beautifully saturated emerald color.

Norbeta Round Steel/ Brass Condiment Server
Joss & Main
A design with three small-scale bowls is ideal for a quiet evening at home when you want to elevate your own nighttime snack. Pour yourself a cocktail, fill up the bowls with munchies, and treat yourself to a fancier take on grazing.

