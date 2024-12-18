I Never Want to Entertain Without One of These 74-Year-Old Gems Again (They’re So Sophisticated!)

Most recently I picked up two more three-part serving dishes under different circumstances, but both were delightfully affordable. The first was a ceramic artichoke three-part dish from the latest John Derian collaboration with Target. The cheerful green leaves have the look of the cabbageware that’s been my slightly out-of-budget obsession for years, and it’s the perfect size for a trio of nuts or a few different party mixes. The second is a silver-plate two-part dish I scored for $10 that I’ve already used throughout the holiday season; I’d like to think this dish has already made me a more sophisticated entertainer.