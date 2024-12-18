I Never Want to Entertain Without One of These 74-Year-Old Gems Again (They’re So Sophisticated!)
I started collecting multi-part serving dishes several years ago. The first one was a mid-century acacia wood server that caught my eye in an antique store. It was one of those finds that convinces you that you could be someone else — if you only just had that one item. I pictured myself casually entertaining on a whim, inviting a friend over for an effortless cocktail and an array of snacks that I’d have on hand, ready to pour into this three-part serving dish.
Most recently I picked up two more three-part serving dishes under different circumstances, but both were delightfully affordable. The first was a ceramic artichoke three-part dish from the latest John Derian collaboration with Target. The cheerful green leaves have the look of the cabbageware that’s been my slightly out-of-budget obsession for years, and it’s the perfect size for a trio of nuts or a few different party mixes. The second is a silver-plate two-part dish I scored for $10 that I’ve already used throughout the holiday season; I’d like to think this dish has already made me a more sophisticated entertainer.
Each of these serving dishes has a similar vibe — even when they’re called names as varied as nut dishes, olive dishes, triple condiment trays, or serving caddies. They have a vintage allure. They seem like something you’d use when a friend randomly pops by — something that doesn’t happen often in our over-scheduled lives. That’s reason enough for me to buy them, and these seven would be at the top of my wish list if I needed more.