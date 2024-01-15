This TikToker’s “Thrifty” Hack Gives a Boring Tissue Box a Luxe Upgrade

Remove the wadded tissues from the box and transfer them into their new vessel. She continues, “The key is to roll it and turn it on its side a little, and then [once it’s in the vase] bring it back straight just like it was in the tissue container.”



“It may be a little funky getting the first one out,” Teresinski notes. “But after that, they should roll out fine.” If you have a smaller container that won’t fit the entire bundle of tissues, you can just divide the tissue stack in half and only put however many will fit into that vase and put the others in another container.