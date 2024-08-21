Compared to many other politicians, Walz is unique in not owning his own personal home. Former and current candidates, like the Obamas and Presidential nominee Harris herself have significant real estate portfolios, but Walz revealed in a recent financial disclosure that in addition to his lack of real estate, he also doesn’t own any stocks or bonds.



Walz — who previously worked as a high school teacher and a member of congress — did previously own a four-bedroom home in Mankato, Minnesota, but he and his wife sold it in 2019 for $315,000 after Walz was elected governor. Only time will tell which party wins the 2024 presidential election, but it looks like the official vice president’s home will have a new tenant either way come January.