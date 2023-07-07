These Tiny Apartments in Japan Are Actually Under Train Tracks

And finally, a tour of the tiniest of the apartments. In his final video of the series, Nakamura shows a room no bigger than a parking space. It features a mini fridge, a desk, some shelves, and a bed. Most impressive is that it has a surprisingly spacious private bathroom, whereas its counterparts in cities like New York would have none.



The apartments are so nice, everyone in the comment section was envious of Tokyo’s small-but-livable accommodations. “Yes, all three would be perfect. I could see myself in all three,” one user said, while another added: “This is bigger than my London studio.”



Others noted the best feature: “Proximity to nearest station: 0 km.”



One comment echoed what most of us felt: “I think I wanna live in Japan now.”