This 590-Square-Foot Washington House for Sale Has No Indoor Bathroom
How would you like to live in a remote tiny home on an island in Washington State that’s described as a “whimsical rustic ‘play structure’” and that’s part Hobbit Hole and part space shuttle? Well, if you have $300,000 kicking around, you can do just that. A 590-square-foot home on Camano Island is going viral for its bizarre design, lack of bathroom, and large price tag for what you get.
“People don’t seem to care that it’s not technically a house because it’s only been on the market for four days and already has 11,000 views on Zillow,” the creator behind the Zillowtastrophes Instagram account said earlier this week. The spot now has over 22,000 views.
Despite the outdoor shower next to the front door and the tight interior, the “Super Adobe” home does have running water, electricity, and small but modern appliances. It sleeps five and there is an outhouse that contains a new and unopened composting toilet. And one room even has a transparent ceiling for stargazing.
“If the human race had to leave Earth and colonize Mars, I feel like this is what we’d be living in,” the Zillowtastrophes creator said.
“A real-life Yoda house!” one person commented on the Instagram post. “The interior is a bit of a letdown, they should have gone full Tatooine,” another commenter wrote.
And others aren’t too sure about the fact that you have to crawl through a tunnel to get to the primary bedroom. “Crawling back into the womb to sleep is a hard no for me,” one person wrote. And another added, “Claustrophobia starting to kick in just looking at it … ”
It’s tiny house living meets camping meets extraterrestrial colonization meets private beach house. And it might not be for everyone, but this house definitely fits someone’s niche perfectly.