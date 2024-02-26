This $1,200 Tiny NYC Apartment Doesn’t Have a Bathroom … or Kitchen

This room can be classified as Single Residence Occupancy (SRO) housing, which is normally meant to house low-income adults. These types of housing units exist in many large cities across the United States, and have roots dating back to the late 19th century. Many times these rooms come furnished with basic pieces like a bed, desk, and chair (similar to a dorm), but that doesn’t seem to be the case in this situation.



Labock didn’t provide any info as to where this apartment is located in Manhattan, nor did he classify it as an SRO. And while that would absolutely change people’s reactions to how the video has been marketed, it still doesn’t change the fact that $1,200 is no small price to pay.