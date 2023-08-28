Peek Inside a $3,000 NYC Studio with 6-Foot Ceilings & the Tiniest Shower
With urban areas becoming more crowded, cities like New York have seen their share of homes that make the most out of tiny spaces. Case in point: this basement apartment that has the smallest shower cubicle you can imagine.
In the video from TikTok account @rentnewyork, you get a peek at a studio in the West Village. As you can see, the place is truly small. It only takes a few steps to go from one end of the room to the other. Although it features a charming fireplace, an IKEA wardrobe, and a decent kitchen (it even has a sink, unlike this one!), there’s only enough space left for a bed and maybe a desk in the roughly 13.5-foot by 10-foot main living space.
In terms of height, it’s quite cramped too. According to the agent, the ceiling is only about six feet, four inches high. So, only short folks are advised to apply to rent here.
As for the bathroom, there is one! it’s actually complete. The area has a toilet, a sink, some storage, and a shower. The catch is that the shower cubicle measure 25 inches one way, and 23 inches the other way. This means you can fit inside standing up, but you’ll hit your head when you bend over to soap your legs.
The cubicle is so small, the agent could reach both ends of the space just by aligning both his feet together!
And the cost to rent the studio: $3,000.
“I’m sorry, did you say, $3,000??” a commenter said, while another joked: “This should be no more than $12.”
Someone else chimed in. “I know, I know, it’s NYC. But that’s almost double my mortgage for a 2,500 square-foot house with a big yard. I just can’t,” to which a follower replied: “Nah, even I can’t justify this one. I love NYC and will pay a premium to live here. But this is too far.”
Of course, what’s great about the rental is that it has the perfect address in the heart of West Village. So, if your real estate mantra is, “location, location, location,” this apartment and its ridiculously tiny shower might just be for you.