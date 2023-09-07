This Tiny Osaka Apartment Is More Stairs than Living Space

The place is so small — approximately 16 square meters (about 172 square feet) total for the entire property — that it feels like there are more stairs than living space. The stairs themselves are questionable too, as they are narrow and steep. As one commenter perfectly put it, “The idea of taking those stairs in socks is terrifying.”



On the other hand, the location is great, as the apartment is only a few minutes’ walk away from the main commercial district. And the price? Only $200! That’s not bad compared to its counterparts in New York City.