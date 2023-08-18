5 Ridiculous, Tiny NYC Apartment Listings We’ve Seen So Far This Year

If anything, 2023 has proven that the Big Apple is really trying to test the boundaries of what’s acceptable in calling something an “apartment.” If you’re currently hunting for an apartment and need a laugh-cry, or want validation that pretty much everywhere else is a better bang for your buck, look no further than these five tiny, ridiculous, and downright weird apartments we’ve seen this year. And if you live in New York, these will just remind you that despite the rats, roaches, and ridiculous rent, the city is truly one of a kind (for better or worse).