This Narrow NYC Apartment Costs $3,275 per Month — Take a Peek Inside
New York City has always been an incredibly expensive place to live, and that’s unlikely to change any time soon — last December, it topped the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)’s 2022 list of the world’s most expensive cities.
With that in mind, it’s unsurprising that more and more residents of the Big Apple are willing to cope with some, well, less-than-ideal living situations. Case in point: TikTok’s reaction to a realtor’s (@rentnewyork) recent viral video advertising an ultra-slim Harlem apartment that costs $3,275 per month.
“This is so weird and yet has so much to offer,” the agent says as he enters the two-bedroom space. Because the unit spans the length of an entire floor, it’s made up of comically long, narrow hallways and strange wall cut-outs that jut into pretty much every room — but, as he points out, “they also give you lots of windows, which means lots of sunlight.”
But hey, the apartment also has ample kitchen countertop space, a washer-dryer, and a dishwasher, which can be luxuries as far as NYC living is concerned!
Nevertheless, the space was still pretty unbelievable to plenty of viewers, and quickly blew up on TikTok. In five days, the apartment tour has racked up over one million likes and 11.6 million views.
“There’s no way any furniture is getting into that apartment,” one TikToker commented, while another joked: “Every New York apartment I’ve seen looks like it was designed as part of a Sims challenge.”
Ultimately, the space didn’t receive hateful comments across the board.
“That hallway is a dream for a small dog that loves to play fetch,” a viewer commented. “I mean … I really like it tbh,” another TikToker wrote. “It’s super unique by default … I dig it!”
If you look at the bright side, maybe the narrow hallways are a small sacrifice for the amount of space offered in this apartment.