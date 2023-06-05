Peek Inside This 77-Square-Foot NYC Apartment for $2350
Trying to find the “perfect place” in New York City — with things like a spacious layout, an adequate amount of natural light, an in-unit washer/dryer, and a lively neighborhood — isn’t an easy task. It’s unsurprising to see a handful of super-small listings while searching for a place to live in the Big Apple, but this Manhattan apartment is missing something non-negotiable for some.
Omer Labock, a real estate agent in the New York City area, posted a tour of a 77-square-foot apartment to TikTok, and you’ll be surprised to see what’s missing from this seemingly quaint space. For $2,350 per month, the Greenwich Village studio is conveniently located near one of Manhattan’s popular parks, but there’s one thing you’ll have to give up: a private bathroom.
“Do you believe this is a New York City apartment,” Labock asked. “This has to be the smallest apartment I’ve ever seen. It is a studio located in Greenwich Village, and the space you see is the entire apartment.”
“You do have a small kitchenette set up with a mini fridge and a sink, one big window, and you might ask where the bathroom is. And the answer is that there is no bathroom in the apartment.”
Labock explained that the bathroom is actually shared among four different units and is located in the floor’s hallway. A similar setup to a college dorm or hostel, this “SRO”-style apartment is not as rare in New York as you might think, and for some, it’s not a deal-breaker.
On TikTok, the comment section was asking the right questions about the apartment while assuring that this is not a good deal for any prospective residents. “Do the four people sharing a bathroom take turns cleaning it? Was there a shower in it,” one person commented. Another person asked, “Claustrophobic … who could live here?”
And as if the lack of bathroom and small amount of space wasn’t enough, the rent was priced at $1,975 in December at the time the video was filmed, but the unit is currently priced at $2,350 and is now unavailable.