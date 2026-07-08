She Found a Multifunctional Cart at T.J. Maxx in the Cutest Pink Color
Summertime is all about spending long days outdoors, but setting up your spot at the park or beach can be a pain. I’ve had many beach days hindered by carrying heavy shopping bags full of sandwiches, drinks, towels, and more pinching my shoulders.
A sizable, foldable rolling cart on wheels can be your best friend for summer outings, and T.J. Maxx has one right now for a reasonable price (and in an adorable baby-pink color, to boot).
What Is the Luxe & Willow Foldable Beach Cart?
Thanks to a TikTok video by content creator Cheri (or @her.chic.life), I now know that T.J. Maxx is selling spacious wagon-style multifunctional rolling carts — including one in a chic pale pink — that would be perfect for any park trip, beach day, or even just a grocery run. The beach cart costs $79.99 and has a metal base with a fabric basket and four large wheels. It folds up to a much smaller (yet still wheel-able) size, and has a long, adjustable carrying handle.
The pink version is only found in stores, but there are two options available online: a navy/white palm tree one and a red/white skinny striped version. Those measure 35.5 inches wide, 19 inches long, and 21 inches tall, and hold up to 225 pounds. I don’t know about you, but that sounds like a lot of stuff; I could bring an umbrella, a cooler full of snacks and drinks, and sunscreen in that thing!
Another Foldable Rolling Cart to Shop
Because the pink cart can’t be found on the T.J. Maxx website, you’ll have to head to a physical store to find it. If you’re not able to get your hands on this specific rolling cart but still want something in the red color family, you can shop at Walmart for the UPGO Collapsible Foldable Wagon.
This Walmart wagon is similar in style and size to the T.J. Maxx cart (this one is 35.4 inches wide, 21.7 inches long, and 43.3 inches tall, to be exact, so it’s a bit bigger, and holds up to 230 pounds). It only comes in red, gray, or black, but if you’re willing to accept that, you’ll save a little money, as this Walmart cart ranges from $67.99 to $72.19.