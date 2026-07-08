She Found a Multifunctional Cart at T.J. Maxx in the Cutest Pink Color

Thanks to a TikTok video by content creator Cheri (or @her.chic.life), I now know that T.J. Maxx is selling spacious wagon-style multifunctional rolling carts — including one in a chic pale pink — that would be perfect for any park trip, beach day, or even just a grocery run. The beach cart costs $79.99 and has a metal base with a fabric basket and four large wheels. It folds up to a much smaller (yet still wheel-able) size, and has a long, adjustable carrying handle.