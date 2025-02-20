T.J. Maxx Is Selling The Most Gorgeous Dupes of Famous Paintings (They’re Flying Off Shelves)
If you’re the type who loves to go on the hunt for gorgeous and affordable home decor, then this next mission will be right up your alley. People are finding the most gorgeous art prints from masters like Van Gogh, Monet, and Renoir in museum-inspired frames at T.J. Maxx right now, but it looks like only those who take the hunt seriously get rewarded.
Spotted by TikTokers and Instagrammers alike, these art prints look like the real deal. They’re printed on textured canvas that mimics the look and feel of layered paint, and the frames are faux gilded, carved, and look like antique and vintage pieces.
“We can all appreciate a good deal/look for less and who has a real Van Gogh painting anyway? Not me,” Dani from Rehashed Hunnies on Instagram wrote in a caption of a video from January. “Check out your local T.J. Maxx! These are all between $18 and $25!”
“The frame is extremely great quality, heavy,” one person commented on Dani’s post. “I bought two small ones!”
Although you can often purchase pieces you see in stores on T.J. Maxx’s website, these prints seem to be an in-store exclusive — but not all stores have them in stock. A few TikTok users have posted their scores, which has caused some envy from people in the comments.
“I’ve been to four T.J. Maxx, three Marshalls, and two HomeGoods and haven’t been able to find them anywhere,” one person commented on a video from @SewCulinaryChic.
Another person commented on a separate video of the prints, “Must be nice. I’ve gone to like six locations and can’t find any at all.”
If you can’t source these prints from your nearest T.J. Maxx, you can find tons of masters’ prints from places like The Met Museum’s website, Art.com, or Desenio and grab a frame separately. But if you’re lucky enough to stumble upon one of these vintage-inspired framed prints during your next T.J. Maxx run, then you win!