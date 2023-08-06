T.J. Maxx Has a 4-Foot Skeleton Plush, and TikTok Is Obsessed

When it comes to stocking up on spooky decor, summer is the new October. Case in point: A massive new skeleton plush at T.J. Maxx is already making the rounds online.



TikTok content creator Tiffany (@bobasoundsgoodrn) recently showed off the find in a widely-circulated video, writing, “Imagine wrapping your legs around that jawn in bed lmao.”



The video pans to the cuddly, $49.99 skeleton people in the store, which is roughly the size of a small child — and, as Tiffany jokes, falls over extremely easily.