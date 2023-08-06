T.J. Maxx Has a 4-Foot Skeleton Plush, and TikTok Is Obsessed
When it comes to stocking up on spooky decor, summer is the new October. Case in point: A massive new skeleton plush at T.J. Maxx is already making the rounds online.
TikTok content creator Tiffany (@bobasoundsgoodrn) recently showed off the find in a widely-circulated video, writing, “Imagine wrapping your legs around that jawn in bed lmao.”
The video pans to the cuddly, $49.99 skeleton people in the store, which is roughly the size of a small child — and, as Tiffany jokes, falls over extremely easily.
Tiffany’s video has received over 109,000 likes and 890,000 views.
“Wait… perfect body pillow,” one TikToker commented.
Another added: “I have never needed anything so badly in my life.”
Unfortunately, the skeleton plush isn’t currently in stock at T.J. Maxx’s website, so you’ll have to head out to your local store to check whether their cuddlier Halloween offerings are in stock.
For now, you can shop a sizable portion of T.J. Maxx’s Halloween collection online under the “Halloween” section. While none of these online products rival the skeleton plushie in terms of sheer size, there are still plenty of cuddly seasonal finds — including a smaller velvet skeleton-shaped pillow ($16.99), but currently out of stock. Some other cozy standouts from the section include a 17×18-inch candy corn sherpa pillow (which retails for $14.99), a 20×20 knit yarn ghost pillow (which retails for $24.99), and a two-pack of 20×20 faux fur skull pillows (which retail for $29.99).