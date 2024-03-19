This Luxe “Springy” Sheet Set at TJ Maxx Is Flying Off Shelves
Think about it: Spring is the perfect time for a bedroom decor refresh. As the weather warms up, you probably find yourself leaving wool blankets behind and reaching for crisp, cool sheets, which, for me, means 100% cotton construction. While I love so many of the bedding brands out there — Boll & Branch just released their Signature Vintage Washed Collection, and Brooklinen always has such fun prints — I’ve been super impressed by the recent bedding offerings at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls.
I don’t always go down the linens aisle at these stores, but I’m so glad I did on a recent shopping trip to T.J. Maxx. That’s because I found this pretty William Morris sheet set, which provides the perfect jumping-off point for a little seasonal zhuzhing. My 1928 home leans traditional, so I’ve been trying to incorporate furniture and textiles with a little bit of history to them. I’ve been a big admirer of William Morris’ nature-inspired designs over the past few years, as the popularity of biophilic design has brought his work back into focus. But I never expected to stumble upon prints from William Morris’ archive at T.J. Maxx.
Not only are these sheets 100% cotton and crisp to the touch, but I’m also loving their graphic leafy design, made subtle by the muted mauve colorway. They’re springy without being over-the-top seasonal, and even though the background is white, I think they’re going to look lovely with the cream-colored duvet I’ve been using lately. I can’t wait to see if they’ll soften with each wash and have even more of that lived-in look that jibes so well with Morris’ botanical designs.
The best part about these sheets has to be the price point, though. They’re $49.99 for a queen size and just $59.99 for a king, which is much, much cheaper than other Morris bedding designs I’ve seen. I’m not totally sure which of his patterns these sheets are, but if you’re a fan of Strawberry Thief — arguably Morris’ most popular print — you’re in luck. T.J. Maxx also sells a blue and white version of this iconic floral that’s available right now.
If you’re into the look but not the color palette of these sheet sets, I’d check your local brick-and-mortar T.J. Maxx-family branded stores (as well as search “William Morris” frequently on both T.J. Maxx and Marshalls online). I’ve seen more and more of this U.K.-based brand, William Morris at Home, popping up there — and I don’t see William Morris’ historic designs going out of style anytime soon.
Buy: William Morris Sheet Set (Queen), $49.99