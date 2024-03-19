The best part about these sheets has to be the price point, though. They’re $49.99 for a queen size and just $59.99 for a king, which is much, much cheaper than other Morris bedding designs I’ve seen. I’m not totally sure which of his patterns these sheets are, but if you’re a fan of Strawberry Thief — arguably Morris’ most popular print — you’re in luck. T.J. Maxx also sells a blue and white version of this iconic floral that’s available right now.



If you’re into the look but not the color palette of these sheet sets, I’d check your local brick-and-mortar T.J. Maxx-family branded stores (as well as search “William Morris” frequently on both T.J. Maxx and Marshalls online). I’ve seen more and more of this U.K.-based brand, William Morris at Home, popping up there — and I don’t see William Morris’ historic designs going out of style anytime soon.



Buy: William Morris Sheet Set (Queen), $49.99