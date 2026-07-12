This $7 DIY Turns Any Thrift Gem Into Beautiful Custom Match Strikers
Beautiful scented candles and matchsticks just go hand in hand. Sure, you could use a simple pocket lighter or even an outdoor grill lighter, but there’s something so much more magical about lighting gorgeous candles with real matches. Plus, you can use your matchsticks as decor, too. All you need is a $3 thrift find and what’s known as striker stickers, and you have a gorgeous DIY for your coffee table.
“I thrifted this for $2.99,” Lucy from @lucy.cotton7 on Instagram said in a recent video. She thought it was a mini bud vase, but someone in the comment section said it was actually a vintage toothpick holder. “People used to keep these on their buffets all the time,” she said. “Stick a little match striker on the bottom [and] how cute is that?”
This 2-Minute, One-Step DIY Costs Under $10
The only new thing you’ll need to purchase for this DIY project is a set of match striker stickers, which you can pick up virtually anywhere (including Amazon). This set comes with both rounds and rectangles, which can be trimmed with scissors, allowing you to turn any vessel into a custom match holder.
This set comes with 80 stickers and will only set you back $7. The adhesive is super-strong so the stickers will stick to pretty much any surface. Any glass or ceramic bud vase (toothpick holder or not!) can become an instant matchstick vessel that looks super-elevated.
How to Get the Look Without Thrifting
If you’re not having much luck thrifting a vintage toothpick holder, then you can turn to Amazon in a pinch. There’s a beautiful glass vessel that’s designed to look like a vintage or antique piece. It looks like a little budding flower and even comes with 450 toothpicks!
But it’s also the ideal size to store matches in, too. Just adhere a striker sticker to the bottom of the base, and you’re ready to enjoy your favorite scented candle in style.
They Make for Perfect Hosting Gifts, Too
These DIY matchstick vases are perfect for pairing with a candle as a hostess or housewarming gift. It’s affordable, thoughtful, and useful! But don’t forget to give one to yourself, too!
Because these striker vases are so easy to make, you can pair one with every candle you own. Soon enough, every room will have a candle — and its own DIY matchstick vase.
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