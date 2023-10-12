Along with observing Google’s search volume for countries, Givetastic revealed the top ten cities that were highly searched for emigrated workers. The lavish and luxurious city of Dubai is the first choice with Canadian province Quebec landing in second place. Other cities included Singapore, Moscow, Miami, London, and New York City. Perhaps these cities have an appealing nature of allowing workers to balance a social life while promising the perks of a metropolitan city, such as nightlife, public transportation, and tourism.



Obviously, choosing to move to a different city — let alone an entirely different country — is a big decision that requires funds, research, and time. To do this research, Givetastic used a keywords explorer tool in up to 35 different languages to ensure accurate and highest-performing keywords were returned. If you’re looking to relocate and find the best option for your job industry, this insight from Givetastic might be handy to bookmark.