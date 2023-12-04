This Is the Top Travel Destination for 2024, According to Two Sites
It’s almost time to wrap up 2023, and there’s no better way to bring in the new year than planning your travels for next year. The thrill that comes with packing your suitcase for a long-awaited vacation is only possible with a well-planned, relaxing itinerary, so it’s time to make your travel bucket list for next year — especially if it includes an adventure overseas. Luckily, Airbnb and Skyscanner just released their travel predictions before you begin checking flight prices — and both sites have the same location in their list of top destinations.
According to both travel companies, Japan is going to be a major travel hotspot in 2024. Last year, Japan reopened its borders to welcome international travelers for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto are included in the top trending destinations, and Skyscanner found similar results. According to Airbnb, 2024 will be the “year of globetrotting,” and the company suggested that travelers are “seeking the unique blend of tradition and modernity in Japan.”
Travelers are also expected to prioritize food during their adventures next year, hence why Osaka is in such high demand. In conversation with Mr. Tetsuya Nakamura (the foodie expert at Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau), he revealed to Skyscanner that the city is “known for quality food across a range of price points,” including Asia’s first forthcoming Time Out Market. And if you’re looking to visit Osaka’s Michelin star restaurants, there are 93 different spots to choose from.
With Japan’s abundance of breathtaking nature and nostalgic attractions, not to mention its cuisine, it’s perfectly clear why it’s a top travel spot. Japan isn’t the only highly searched international destination — Paris is projected to be packed with visitors for the 2024 Olympics, and Brazil might see more tourists next year in Rio de Janeiro during Carnival weekend.
Travel trends indicate that adventurers are visiting specific locations across the world for special events like these, but they’re also “gig tripping.” The term references the act of flying abroad to watch your favorite band or artist, and event tickets can often be more affordable at international venues. And if this year’s increased international travel for a touring musician like Beyoncé or Taylor Swift didn’t convince you to book a flight, you might be persuaded in 2024.
In case you were thinking about adding Japan to your international travel plans for next year, this is your sign. But if you decide to wait for 2025, you can visit Osaka during the World Expo in April, which coincidentally is during cherry blossom season. It’s time to text your group chat and start planning a trip!