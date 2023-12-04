This Is the Top Travel Destination for 2024, According to Two Sites

Travel trends indicate that adventurers are visiting specific locations across the world for special events like these, but they’re also “gig tripping.” The term references the act of flying abroad to watch your favorite band or artist, and event tickets can often be more affordable at international venues. And if this year’s increased international travel for a touring musician like Beyoncé or Taylor Swift didn’t convince you to book a flight, you might be persuaded in 2024.



In case you were thinking about adding Japan to your international travel plans for next year, this is your sign. But if you decide to wait for 2025, you can visit Osaka during the World Expo in April, which coincidentally is during cherry blossom season. It’s time to text your group chat and start planning a trip!