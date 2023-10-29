Trader Joe’s 2023 Advent Calendars Are Here, and They’re Only $1.29
It’s never too early to get ready for the holidays, and Trader Joe’s seems to agree. Case in point: the brand’s 2023 Advent calendars have officially arrived in stores, and they’re retailing for just $1.29 apiece.
So far, Instagram content creators Trader Joe’s Geek (@traderjoesgeek) and Shannon (@traderjoesobsessed) have spotted six Advent calendars, although as Trader Joe’s Geek noted in their post spotlighting the products, “Last year there was over 10 different kinds, so I’m sure there will be more styles to choose from.” Each Advent calendar features 24 mouth-watering pieces of Trader Joe’s milk chocolate candy, although the theme of each calendar varies.
The country Christmas-themed “Over the River and Through the Woods” calendar features a “country crossword” on the back of the package, which quizzes you on facts about farm animals like goats, sheep, and donkeys.
Meanwhile, the “T’Jays” calendar is Nutcracker boy band-themed and invites you to make up a festive jingle using the names of your favorite Trader Joe’s foods.
“Your Neighborhood Store” shows Trader Joe’s shoppers heading to the grocery chain amidst a whimsical wintry backdrop. The back of the calendar depicts Santa Claus surrounded by presents as he reads a “cheat sheet” of ways to say “Happy Holidays” in several different languages.
The “Christmas Tree Farm” calendar comes with a counting game in which you’re tasked with identifying how many holiday staples — such as wreaths, snowmen, and snowballs — are in a picture.
“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” calendar is another Trader Joe’s-themed offering, challenging you to find all the seasonal products listed on a “grocery list.”
The final two Advent calendars are title-less but still very much worth checking out. One is simply decorated with mischievous sloths who plead, “Dear Santa, it’s a long story.” The other, which features a guitar-carrying reindeer on the cover, focuses on how music can bring people together during the holidays. The back of the calendar names 24 well-known guitar players, inviting you and your loved ones to see how many you can name. Happy shopping!