The “Christmas Tree Farm” calendar comes with a counting game in which you’re tasked with identifying how many holiday staples — such as wreaths, snowmen, and snowballs — are in a picture.



“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” calendar is another Trader Joe’s-themed offering, challenging you to find all the seasonal products listed on a “grocery list.”



The final two Advent calendars are title-less but still very much worth checking out. One is simply decorated with mischievous sloths who plead, “Dear Santa, it’s a long story.” The other, which features a guitar-carrying reindeer on the cover, focuses on how music can bring people together during the holidays. The back of the calendar names 24 well-known guitar players, inviting you and your loved ones to see how many you can name. Happy shopping!