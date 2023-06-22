The $6 Trader Joe’s Item I’ll Be Grilling All Summer Long

In the summertime, I often get a bit too excited by all the things I want to do, see, and eat. All the bodies of water I can swim in and hot dogs I can consume? It boggles the mind. So at the first inklings of warm weather and long days, I pick some ultra-attainable goals: to always kind of be in my bathing suit, and for most of my meals to be of the grilled variety.



And while Trader Joe’s does require one to be fully clothed to shop, it’s worth putting on a cover-up to grab my favorite summer grilling staple: Atalanta halloumi cheese. If you’re new to halloumi cheese, strap yourself in because your whole world is about to kindly be rocked. With a flavor reminiscent of salty-briny feta cheese and the texture and creaminess of both mozzarella and paneer cheeses, halloumi is a grillable cheese that’s going to be stealing some grill space from your kebabs and ribs this season.