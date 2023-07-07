Trader Joe’s Has Caladiums Now, and They’re a Pink Plant Dream

“Caladiums have got to be the prettiest plant out there,” one TikToker argued.



This tropical plant does best when it’s kept out of direct sunlight near a north- or east-facing window. Although caladiums don’t need to live in warmer climates to thrive, their foliage does die back in the winter, only to start a new growth cycle in the spring. Make sure to wait until your caladium’s soil is dry to the touch to water it, and avoid placing it near any vents to avoid dehydration!



Stunning on its own or tucked between other houseplants, caladiums are sure to add a pastel pop of color to any space. You can pick one up now while they’re only $9 at Trader Joe’s.