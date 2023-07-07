Trader Joe’s Has Caladiums Now, and They’re a Pink Plant Dream
Flower arrangements aren’t the only plants that can literally brighten up your space. If you’re looking to add a colorful houseplant to your more permanent home garden, you’ll be happy to know that grocery chain Trader Joe’s is currently selling bright pink caladium plants, which sport lush leaves that give off the impression of being painted with flecks of pink, white, and green.
“I just found the girliest plant ever at Trader Joe’s for $9,” TikToker Mabel (@mquinn_19) shared in a recent video. “I LOVE HER OMG.”
“They like lots of water and grow from a bulb, so it might go dormant if it gets too cold,” one commenter noted.
Mabel shared a one-week update video in which the plant was still going strong, apart from one drooping stem.
“Caladiums have got to be the prettiest plant out there,” one TikToker argued.
This tropical plant does best when it’s kept out of direct sunlight near a north- or east-facing window. Although caladiums don’t need to live in warmer climates to thrive, their foliage does die back in the winter, only to start a new growth cycle in the spring. Make sure to wait until your caladium’s soil is dry to the touch to water it, and avoid placing it near any vents to avoid dehydration!
Stunning on its own or tucked between other houseplants, caladiums are sure to add a pastel pop of color to any space. You can pick one up now while they’re only $9 at Trader Joe’s.